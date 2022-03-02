Ukraine is hoping to join the European Union, and it’s reminding people of an old clip from Ukrainian President Zelensky’s days in comedy.

During a virtual speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday, Zelensky asked Europe to “prove you are with” Ukraine.

Zelensky’s speech received a standing ovation, and moved the translator to tears.

A day prior to his speech, Zelensky submitted a formal application to join the bloc.

In a video speech, he called for immediate membership and said: “We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession under a new special procedure. Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s fair. I am sure we deserve it.”

In light of all the talk around Ukraine potentially joining the EU, one of Zelensky’s old skits from his days in comedy has resurfaced.

In the 2017 Servant of the People sketch, Zelensky’s character - Ukrainian President Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko - is connected with then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In case you were wondering - yes, the real Ukrainian president previously acted as the Ukrainian president in the comedic series. Prophetic, eh? He also voiced Paddington bear and won Dancing with the Stars. A busy man.

Anyway, Zelensky’s character is connected with “Merkel” on the phone, who congratulated him on his country’s acceptance into the European Union.

“Oh f***,” Zelensky exclaimed. “You know what, I’m so happy. Thank you so much, all the Ukrainians and all of our country, we’ve been waiting for this for so much time,”

“Ukrainians?” "Merkel" asked. “I’m so sorry, that’s a mistake. I was calling to Montenegro.”

The jubilant music stopped and Zelensky’s smile faded. He politely sent his congratulations to Montenegro, but when the call ended he yelled: “F***!”.

The skit is a nod to Ukraine’s long-running wish to join the trading bloc.

But joining the EU is a “painstaking and arduous process that can take as long as a decade”, the New York Times reports.

To join, there are a number of boxes countries must tick, such as receiving approval from the other 27 member states, as well as a commitment to EU common law and over 80,000 pages of regulations.

Despite concerns over the timeframe, the European Parliament supports Ukraine becoming an official candidate for membership of the trading bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday said the sanction package against Russia is the largest in the Union’s history. She added: “More Ukrainians will need our protection and solidarity. We are and we will be there for them.”

Von der Leyen previously said Ukraine is “one of us and we want them in”.

