Have you ever wanted to know what profession is best for you to pursue?

The image you see first in the optical illusion below could reveal what your dream job is supposed to be.

So, to begin, what do you see first?

Skull

If you noticed the skull first, you're a person who should seek careers in the arts.

According to YourTango, the best jobs for you could be the following: dancer, writer, arts educator, singer and painter.

Snail

If the snail caught your attention, you should pursue a career where you spend a lot of time interacting with others.

You can exercise the power of interaction by being a social worker, HR representative, office manager, teacher and bus driver.

Any position you choose where you can use your interpersonal skills and wit can lead to your success.

Map

If you spotted the map first, you have an analytical mind. Your brain is also great at solving complicated problems.

The best job for you to get your analytical juices flowing is by being a tax agent, lawyer or mathematician.

In other optical illusion news, this image of a young girl or older man can reveal your mental age.

Another illusion, which shows the silhouette of a man appearing to run towards or away from the frame, can reveal the kind of brain you have.

If you see the man running towards you, it means you have solid analytical skills, according toFact Factories.

If the silhouette is running away from your mind is more creative.

You tend to thrive when you devote your time to something creative or when you're creating something from scratch.

You also have an excellent memory and intuition and are a great multitasker and decision-maker.

Elsewhere, this illusion of a cat appearing to ascend or descend a flight of stairs can reveal if you are an optimist or pessimist.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

