Trailer for horror movie 'Other Mommy' is scaring everyone at The Odyssey screenings

If you've been to the cinema to watch The Odyssey then you perhaps have been spooked by a trailer for the new horror movie Other Mommy.

The supernatural horror films stars Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass, Arabella Olivia Clark, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen.

"Bela, an eight-year-old girl living in a home with marital problems, confronts a sinister entity that comes out of her closet. The presence, whom she calls 'Other Mommy,' becomes increasingly threatening to her and her family," the plot synopsis reads for the film which is based on the 2024 novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman.

© 2026 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

In the trailer we see Chastain play the dual role of Ursula and Other Mommy and there's a pretty creepy shot of her distorted body under a table.

The trailer has been playing before screenings of The Odyssey, much to the suprise of cinemagoers who have taken to social media to share how Other Mommy gave them an awful fright.

Universal Studios.

TikToker @ldolengowski wrote, "It should be illegal to put a horror movie trailer with a jump scare before a non-horror movie."

"POV: when the trailer for Other Mommy came on before the Odyssey," creator @pams_takeover posted, in a video recreating the jump scare reaction.

"I was waiting for The Odyssey to start and then Jessica Chastain’s head and contorted body popped out from under a table and I jump a foot in the air," one person on X said.

A second person wrote, "When I was watching The Odyssey I thought this was an ice cream ad, then I almost s*** my pants."









A third person reacted, "Oh shucks I can’t wait to see the Ody— WHAT THE F**K IS THAT?!?!? -me in theater."

Other Mommy is out in cinemas on 9 October .

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