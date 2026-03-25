Graham Norton clarifies Taylor Swift wedding guest list and NDA speculation

Graham Norton has addressed speculation surrounding an invitation to Taylor Swift’s wedding, admitting he is unsure if he will be on the guest list for the pop superstar’s nuptials to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The Irish presenter, 62, recently featured in Swift’s music video for her song "Opalite", alongside other notable guests from his BBC chat show, including actor Cillian Murphy, singer Lewis Capaldi, and About Time star Domhnall Gleeson.

Speaking to Maria McErlane, his co-host on the podcast Wanging On, at Advertising Week Europe, Norton clarified a previous comment about signing non-disclosure agreements for the event.

"I don’t know, no (I have not signed a non-disclosure agreement)," he stated. "I said that as a joke on the podcast, I said, ‘oh I’ve signed all these NDAs’, and then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America. I didn’t say cut that out because I thought it was so obviously a joke."

Swift, 36, announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce in August last year.

Reflecting on his cameo in the music video, Norton added: "I said to Taylor at the time, often in your 60s you begin to give up on your dream of appearing in a major pop video, but it happened, and thank you very much, Taylor Swift."

Opalite is featured on Swift’s latest studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which was released in October last year.

The Irish presenter also shared his thoughts on his long career, expressing gratitude for being able to "age in real time on television with an audience".

He elaborated: "When I look back and I think of some of the things I did when we started, I’d be running around the audience with a microphone getting people to tell me their sex stories, confessing about sex toys and things. I was 30-something then, now I’m 60-something, if I was doing that, it would just be creepy."