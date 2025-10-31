Polyamory is booming – but it’s not the generation you think driving it

Polyamory is on the rise – but it’s not the generation you might expect that’s leading the way.

While Gen Z often gets credit for shaking up dating norms and experimenting with alternative relationships, it’s actually millennials and Gen X who are embracing ethical non-monogamy in greater numbers.

Polyamory, the practice of having multiple consensual romantic relationships at the same time, allows people to form connections that go beyond the traditional monogamous model.

Millennials make up 38.2 per cent of users on one polyamorous dating platform, compared with just 5.5 per cent of Gen Z. Far from being a trend confined to the young, midlife daters are quietly reshaping what relationships can look like, proving that love and connection don’t come with an age limit.

That said, younger women are showing notable interest: Gen Z women are more likely than any other age group to explore polyamory, while older men, particularly baby boomers, tend to seek non-monogamous arrangements as they get older.

Looking at activity on dating apps more broadly, the Sister Wives app found that those in their mid-30s to mid-40s are the most engaged, while Gen Z users rank among the least active, trailing only those over 65.

Speaking about the findings, CEO of Sister Wives Christopher Alesich, shared: "Many young people between 18 and 24 are still navigating their first serious relationships, so adding multiple partners into the mix can feel overwhelming for some. We’ve found that ethical non-monogamy comes with certain ‘rules’ surrounding strong communication, clear boundaries and careful time management.

"These are skills that not everyone in this age group has had a chance to fully develop or become confident in. So while Gen Z may not be actively searching for other relationship types just yet, this could change with experience.

