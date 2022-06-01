The song "'Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce"' is rising up the UK charts ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee on Thursday (2 June).

On Tuesday (31 May), Official Charts took to their Twitter account to share the news that the rock band The K***s - who penned the song about the Duke of York - has made it to the UK's Top 20 trending songs.

According to the official list, "Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce" reached number 12 on the list.

For those unfamiliar with what a nonce is, it's a British slang word for a paedophile.

Indy100 has previously reported on sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre made claims within court documents that she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by the late disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17-years-old (underage in the US).

She alleged that Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell forced her to sleep with his associates – one being the Duke of York on three separate occasions.

And as a result, Giuffre sued Prince Andrew for battery and emotional distress.

He has strongly rejected the allegations and claimed that a 2009 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and Giuffre should have exempted him from liability.

In a now-notorious Newsnight interview with the BBC's Emily Maitlis in November 2019, the prince said: "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

Responding to a photograph of him with his arm around Giuffre's waist at Maxwell's house, the prince said he didn't remember the picture being taken. He even questioned if it was even his own hand in the image.

"I don't believe that photograph was taken in the way that has been suggested," he said.

"I think it's, from the investigations that we've done, you can't prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not because it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph."

Prince Andrew's lawyer had even previously noted that the case brought against him "should absolutely be dismissed" because Giuffre had relinquished her right to prosecute him through a confidential settlement with Epstein.

In January, Her Majesty Queen ended up stripping the prince of all his military titles and royal patronage and would defend his "case as a private citizen."

And in February, without admittance of guilt, the Duke came to a multi-million-pound settlement with Giuffre.

He is set to pay more than £10m, including damages to Giuffre and a donation to a charity "in support of victims' rights," to prevent the case from going to a civil trial.

In a statement, Prince Andrew said he regretted his association with late paedophile Epstein who he acknowledged was responsible for trafficking "countless young girls over many years".

He also recognised Giuffre was "an established victim of abuse" and had been subjected to "unfair public attacks" and said that he "commends the bravery" of her and other survivors of such abuse.

At the end of March, the prince made a surprise appearance at Prince Phillip's memorial service, leading the Queen into the ceremony arm-in-arm. It was the first time he was seen since he had his military titles and royal patronages revoked.

In a report from The Independent, the prince will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour on Thursday (2 June).

It also hasn't been confirmed if he will attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant or the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace concert. However, he is reportedly unlikely to go to any other jubilee event.

