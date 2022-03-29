Prince Andrew made an unexpected appearance at Prince Phillip's memorial service as he led the Queen into the ceremony arm-in-arm.

It's the first time he's been seen since he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

They entered Westminster Abbey at a side entrance a shorter distance than the rest of the congregation. During the service, the Queen could be seen with teary eyes surrounded by her family, including her disgraced son.

The Service of Thanksgiving was attended by many senior royals including The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.