People have just discovered how Prince William laughs and they are pretty surprised.

Posting on TikTok, an account called the Royal Watcher shared a clip of the Prince talking to a school child and laughing.

The Duke beams at a child and says "Hee hee hee".

"Who knew Prince William laughed like this?!" reads the text overlaying the video.

In the comments, people didn't know what to make of it:

"That's actually really cute and endearing," one said.

"He said HEHEHEHEHH," another wrote.

Another commented: "This is my new favourite sound".

And a fourth said: "He turned into Ainsley Harriott."

The Duke of Cambridge has got the giggles in the past. During a service marking 100 years of the Royal Air Force in 2018 with his wife Kate he struggled to contain himself at something off-camera that tickled him.

In the same clearly amusing year, he was also filmed laughing with children at a Christmas party.

So now you know what the future King sounds like when he finds something amusing. You're welcome.

