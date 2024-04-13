Pringles X Crocs release footwear with snack holder

Pringles is set to drop a unique collection of footwear with Crocs – featuring a holster to hold the popular snack.

Three limited edition Pringle-inspired designs with an array of Jibbitz charms will be up for grabs to celebrate Mr P’s iconic looks both past and present so fans can look crisp for any occasion.

The Crocs classic crush boot, £95, has a playful pop of classic Pringles-red and a stacked crisp heel, with a first-of-its-kind custom holster to store a grab-and-go Pringles can so fashionistas and snackers alike can carry their favourite crisps on their favourite shoes.

The Pringles X Crocs clogs, £65, feature the mascot's famed moustache as the strap and are available in four mix-and-match colours to mirror the brand's iconic flavours.

The stylish red and orange clogs represent the popular Pringles original flavour, while the snazzy blue and green pair represent sour cream & onion and salt & vinegar, so fans can match their style to their favourite flavours.



Lastly, the slides costing £45, are a classic throwback featuring a retro black-and-white Mr P design and the global snacking icon’s stylish moustache.

For even more flavourful features, fans can enhance their new look with five Pringles-themed Jibbitz charms including a classic Mr P with a red bowtie, a 3D winking Mr P, two cans of original and sour cream & onion, and a Pringles crisp.



"This partnership seamlessly combines the flavour-packed world of Pringles with the iconic comfort DNA of Crocs," said Matias Infante, Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships & Energy for Crocs. "We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Pringles to come up with new and innovative ways to ignite our communities and excite our fans."

The Crocs X Pringles collaboration will be released on Tuesday 16 April on the Crocs website.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.