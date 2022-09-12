A BBC reporter has been mocked online for his deadpan explanation about the Queen's famous sketch with Paddington Bear.
The sketch was part of her Platinum Jubliee celebrations earlier this year and showed Paddington turned up for lunch at the palace, as the pair shared where they liked to store their marmalade sandwiches.
Since the Queen's passing on September 8, the scene has been remembered, with mourners even leaving sandwiches and Paddington Bear toys as tributes at Buckingham palace.
It was brought up by a BBC reporter who shared "insight" into how the clip was filmed.
"Can I just add something about the Paddington Bear skit that we've all seen," the reporter said.
"We should remember that she acted that in an empty space! It wasn't the real Paddington there, even though it looked like it.
"She acted out what she would say to Paddington and then the CGI experts went in and animated a Paddington image for her!"
The explanation quickly went viral online as people pretended to be shocked upon learning Paddington is in fact not a real bear and cracked some jokes in the process.
\u201cI\u2019m guessing there was some sort of scheduling conflict?\u201d— Debra (@Debra) 1662985696
\u201cExplains a lot. I heard they hated each other so much they couldn't be on set together and had to film their parts separately\u201d— Robyn Vinter (@Robyn Vinter) 1662984573
\u201ctbqh I thought Paddington filmed it on his own and then they CGI'd the queen in\u201d— Leigh Caldwell (@Leigh Caldwell) 1662984294
\u201cno this is where I draw the line I\u2019m sorry. not having any of this. blatant misinformation smh\u201d— Alys (@Alys) 1662975397
\u201cWow, mind blown! Next you'll be telling me that Thomas the Tank Engine isn't a real train!\u201d— Yangy Young \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Yangy Young \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1662977420
\u201cthe commentators have officially run out of talking points\u201d— lucy ford \ud83c\udf4a (@lucy ford \ud83c\udf4a) 1662974317
We hate to break it to you, but the Queen also didn't skydive into the Olympic stadium with James Bond either back at the 2012 London Games as others sarcastically pointed out.
\u201cmight be jumping the gun here but I heard a rumour she didn't skydive into the Olympic stadium either\u201d— Susie Beever (@Susie Beever) 1662984979
\u201cWait til they find out she didn\u2019t actually skydive in the James Bond sketch\u2026\u201d— Sarah Boxer (@Sarah Boxer) 1662984403
\u201cWAIT so she did not...jump...from the helicopter???\u201d— steven b. \ud83c\udf37 (@steven b. \ud83c\udf37) 1662988916
Elsewhere, mourners paying their respects to the Queen have been urged not to bring Paddington Bear toys or marmalade sandwiches as tributes.
The Royal Parks have said teddy bears, corgi soft toys, balloons, lit candles or any non-floral items will not be accepted either at the designated London tribute site in Green Park.
