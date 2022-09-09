Creator of Jubilee Paddington skit praises the Queen's acting skills

Frank Cottrell-Boyce, one of the writers behind the Queen's 2012 Olympics James Bond and Platinum Jubilee Paddington skits, has praised her acting skills in a touching tribute.

Her Majesty sat across a table from Paddington Bear in a scene filmed earlier this year, as they joked about British traditions such as marmalade sandwiches and tea.

"You’ve got to remember that’s real acting that’s going on there. Paddington isn’t really in the room," he acknowledged. "She’s acting with an eyeline and with someone pretending to be Paddington. That’s proper acting going on."



