The Conversation (0)
x
Buzz60
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids, with the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. Released in January, the spin-off game has now welcomed over 15 million players in total.
The premise of the game gets easier after a few practices.
You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.
If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Quordle
The answers for May 3 are:
- EPOXY, a strong type of glue. It's used in the construction of aeroplanes and cars, among other things.
- TORUS, a doughnut shaped surface.
- THOSE, plural of 'that'.
- CANNY, having or showing shrewdness and good judgement.
Didn't guess correctly? There are always these Wordle alternatives to have a go at.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
PMQs verdict: Johnson says Starmer must be ‘out of his tiny mind’
Apr 20, 2022
Apr 20, 2022
Drake posted Instagram selfie with Taylor Swift with cryptic caption
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Uncensored footage of Will Smith's meltdown at Oscars
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
Two million people have demanded Amber Heard be removed from Aquaman
Apr 28, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
Young boy gives inspirational speech to upset friend at rugby match
Apr 27, 2022
Apr 27, 2022
MTG was asked about Declaration of Independence - and it went badly
Apr 22, 2022
Apr 22, 2022
Michael Fabricant accused of smiling at heartbreaking Commons speech
Apr 20, 2022
Apr 20, 2022