People were asked if they'd give up sex for $1m and everyone said the same thing

Warning: NSFW.

If there's one thing Reddit loves; it's hypothetical questions. The ever-popular question format 'would you ____ for a million dollars' is back with an extremely interesting question.

A Redditor posted a question to the r/AskReddit thread, "would you refrain from masturbation or sex for 365 days for $1,000,000? Why or why not?" and the answers are pretty unanimous.



The cheeky question was a no-brainer for most people who said it would be worth the wait for the paycheck. Most people couldn't find a reason to say 'no' to the offer.

A few bravely admitted they have refrained from both with no incentive. Now that's dedication.

Other Redditors offered some helpful advice to those who would like to complete the hypothetical challenge. Apparently getting into a long unhappy marriage is the answer to prevent any activity from occurring.

At the end of the day, most people would do something outrageous if it meant they received a million dollars as one Redditor pointed out.



We'll be sure to keep this thread 'bookmarked' in case this job becomes available and we need some quick advice.