Given the scorching temperatures we’ve experienced in the UK in recent weeks, it’s likely we’ve all come to appreciate the humble shower to cool down, but a new shower head offers something a bit different: the ability to tan yourself.

For reasons which are still not entirely clear to us, Victorian Plumbing has created a 360-degree shower head to cake yourself from head to toe in a tanning solution of your choice, with a dial to specify the tone you’re after.

It also works as a regular shower.

And it can be yours for the small sum of £2,500. Yes, really.

Joe Pascoe, chief marketing officer at Victorian Plumbing, said: “Going away with friends and family and getting a radiant summer tan is a staple in British culture.

“Unfortunately, due to flight cancellations and delays, we wanted to provide an alternative solution to getting people their ‘holiday’ glow, which is both safe and also leaves you feeling just that little more confident.”

Last month, warnings of two-hour delays were issued at the port of Dover as holidaymakers looked to get away from the UK for a bit (on that point, we don’t blame them).

Ferry operator DFDS told individuals to “allow 120 minutes to complete the check-in process and border controls at the port”, with people blaming Brexit and a shortage of French border officers for the delays.

Meanwhile, Heathrow – the UK’s busiest airport - has imposed a limit of 100,000 departing passengers until 11 September.

Eurostar experienced cancellations in July, while UK rail strikes over pay are ongoing, with a second walkout in one week scheduled for Saturday.

Whether you’d want to fork out over two grand for the alternative of tanning yourself at home, however, we really don’t know…

