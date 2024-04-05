Total solar eclipse ignites widespread biblical and political conspiracy theories

A solar eclipse is set to sweep across North America on April 8, meaning the sun will momentarily be blocked for millions from Texas to Maine. Solar eclipses occur regularly across the world, but this hasn't stopped conspiracy theorists from promoting outlandish ideas.

Solar eclipses occur roughly every 18 months or so, but normally happen in remote parts of the world, which is why this one is such a big deal.

Conspiracy theorists are now using the even to claim that it will signal a biblical event, whilst others believe the eclipse is a way for Biden to usher in a new world order. So, let's take a look at these claims more closely.

To begin, many have falsely claimed that the path of the solar eclipse passes through all seven U.S. cities named Nineveh - the name of a city in Iraq that was described as "evil" in the Bible.

One TikToker, known as BigNik, discussed the Book of Jonah, which described how God demanded he "go to the great city of Nineveh and preach against it because its wickedness has come up before me."

BigNik then went to say, "America has abandoned God and fully embraced perverse secular values. And this eclipse may very well be a sign from the heavens that the doors for repentance are closing."

@bignik April 8 Solar Eclipse FULFILLS End Time Bible Prophecy?! 🤯 #christiantiktok #Jesus #God #christian #fyp

In reality, only two cities named Nineveh are in the solar eclipse's path, many cities with the same name will only get a glimpse of a partial eclipse.

Similarity conspiracy theories occurred during the 2017 solar eclipse, which crossed directly over seven cities named Salem, which led many to believe a biblical event would occur.

The other big conspiracy theory surrounding the solar eclipse claims that it is being used to declare a state of emergency and assist a billionaire-led New World Order.

The theory, which was shared by right-wing personality and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claims the government is trying to invoke fear and is using the solar eclipse as a distraction, citing that various Texas and Oklahoma counties have declared a state of emergency.

In the video shared by Jones, the man featured says, "We've been through many solar eclipses, it's never been a big deal [...] Could this be part of the reason why the millionaires and billionaires are building big bunkers?" Whilst standing in front of an image featuring "Eclipse Tips".

Jones shared the video writing, "The government is hyping the solar eclipse like it's the end of the world. I think it's bullsh*t. They have never done this before. What do you think is going on?"

Whilst it is true that counties have issued warnings prior to the eclipse, it doesn't appear to be anything out of the ordinary, rather just a way to protect people from harm.

For example, Texas' Travis County declared a state of emergency because tourists coming to watch the eclipse will likely cause "extreme traffic congestion" and potential "telephone service disruptions". As a result, a state of emergency ensures "critical infrastructure protection" and "facilitating access to food, water, and shelter" in case roads become overwhelmed.

So, whilst it's easy to fall into conspiratorial thinking during exciting events, none of these viral claims appear to have any validity to them.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.