10-year-old hurt in Maine shooting asks heartbreaking question in TV interview

A 10-year-old girl who was caught up and injured in the Maine shooting has devastated TV viewers with a heartbreaking question about why the attack took place.

Zoey Levesque was at the bowling alley in Lewiston when Robert Card allegedly opened fire, killing 18, and injuring 13 others.

“Why do people do this?” she asked on ABC News, discussing how a bullet scraped her leg.

"I never thought I’d grow up and get a bullet in my leg.

"Why? Why do people do this? I don’t really know what to say."

