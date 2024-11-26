The countdown has begun – and no, we're actually not talking about Christmas this time around. We're talking about the biggest day of the year for music lovers: Spotify Wrapped.

The day is generally filled with memes, and music tastes being shared for all to see. So much so, that people are seemingly trying to find a way around having their guilty pleasures revealed to ensure they can join in on the fun without judgment.

From now until the drop, which is generally late November or December, Spotify users are listening to tunes that are deemed socially cool to keep their street cred, especially after a year of music beef including between the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Over on X/Twitter, users are preparing for the big day in good humour with one writing: "Gonna hack Spotify HQ before Spotify Wrapped comes out because I would rather be in jail than have my top genre be country."

Another joked: "Listening to Drake for the first time this year and watch him hack his way to my Spotify Wrapped this year."

Elsewhere, others simply don't care and have confidence in their taste of music – the way it should be.









Others are starting their Spotify Wrapped countdown in secret in hopes the day comes quicker:





Another candidly shared her ways:

Meanwhile, others aren't impressed by the "insane" Spotify hack:

Elsewhere, hopefully, we'll be seeing more 'Dating Unwrapped' TikToks for 2024, following on from last year's iconic presentation from one singleton who detailed her year in flings.

Racking up millions of views, Amber began her PowerPoint, saying: "If there's one thing I know about me it's that I love a PowerPoint and, apparently, a first date – because I went on 18 this year."

Clicking to the next page, she displayed a pie chart which showed exactly where she found these men: Tinder, Facebook, Hinge or "in the wild".

"I met one in the wild. We kissed in a bar on New Year's Eve and things really went downhill from there," she humoured.

More of these, please.

