A Twitter user spotted a creepy and unusual similarity between the start dates of World War I, World War II, and the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and we're a little worried.

Entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David looked at July 28 1914, the date on which Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, effectively beginning the First World War. By adding together 7 28 19 and 14, the result was 68.

He then wrote down the start date of World War II, September 1, 1939—which also adds up to 68, and finally President Vladimir Putin's declaration of war on Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

While many people might consider it a stretch, the realization definitely left many social media users shocked.

"Everything to me is a mathematical formula. This one is strange. 👇🏽" he wrote.

"In the old days, Americans would be flooding churches and praying. Today not so much. The number 68 is used 1 time in the Bible. The words royalty and battle are used 68 times in the Bible," one person responded.

Another added: "In mathematics 68 is a Perrin number.It is the largest known number to be the sum of two primes in exactly two different ways: 68 = 7 + 61 = 31 + 37. The world runs in mathematical models. Predictive analysis is all mathematical models...so i see value in what you shared."

"...Does it mean anything? Probably not. But it's interesting nonetheless," read one tweet.

