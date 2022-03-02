The cutest State of the Union moment awards go to 13-year-old Joshua Davis and 83-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer who added incredible heartwarming moments to the serious address.

Each year, it's customary for the President to invite everyday citizens and special guests to witness the historical event and serve as an authentic example of issues the administration is addressing.

This year, the President and First Lady invited seventh-grader, and diabetes advocate, Joshua Davis, to the State of the Union speech. Davis served as an example of everyday people who require insulin to survive but suffer due to pharmaceutical companies driving up the cost of insulin.

"For Joshua, and for the 200,000 other young people with Type 1 diabetes, let’s cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month so everyone can afford it," President Biden said in his speech.

In a tiny suit and round glasses, cameras cut to Davis' smile beaming.

As if the 13-year-old wasn't cute enough, President Biden revealed it was also his birthday yesterday.

Joshua Davis, the 13-year-old diabetes advocate, warmed the heart of millions of Americans at the State of the Union address Getty Images

But the cuteness doesn't stop there.

Later in his speech, President Biden also acknowledged Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's 28 years of service on the Court. Justice Breyer confirmed his retirement in January, just last week the president announced Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to fill Justice Breyer's seat.

When cameras panned to Justice Breyer, the 83-year-old humbly accepted the applause and hid his blushing face in his hands. The moment was so adorable people on social media could not help but comment on it.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer humbly hides his face as the crowd applauds his recent retirement announcement CSPAN





"I would like to adopt Stephen Breyer and/or buy a Stephen Breyer teddy bear for my children," user @emausten tweeted.

"I was today years old when I discovered that Justice Stephen Breyer is adorable," Twitter user @kvanderson said.

Between the adorable diabetes representative and the retiring Supreme Court judge, this State of the Union address featured some incredible heartwarming moments that we will remember for years to come.

