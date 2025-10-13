If Life of a Showgirl wasn’t enough, Taylor Swift is now pulling back the curtain on her Eras Tour with a six-part documentary series.

The announcement came Monday across Swift’s social channels, sparking the reaction everyone saw coming: pure excitement from fans.

"It was the End of an Era and we knew it," Swift shared on her social media channels. "We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

Fortunately for fans, they won’t have to wait long. The docuseries is set to debut on Disney+ on 12 December.

Inevitably, Swifties turned to social media to celebrate the news, with one writing: "Taylor isn’t just closing an era, she’s documenting a cultural reign. No artist has ever turned nostalgia into a billion-dollar experience this perfectly."

Another wrote: "Taylor turning closure into cinema like only she can. The way she frames every ending as an emotional monument is unmatched; it’s not just a tour anymore; it’s a legacy documented in real time. December 12’s about to feel like graduation night for an entire generation of fans."

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "She could drop her grocery list and we’d analyse it like ancient scripture."

Spanning five continents and nearly two years, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour delivered 149 shows and smashed records along the way, becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time with more than $2 billion in ticket sales.

