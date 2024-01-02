It's the second day of January and for many people across the globe that means going back to work for the first time since Christmas, if they weren't unlucky to be working over the festive period anyway.

Brushing off the cobwebs and rolling out of bed at 6 am for the first time of the year will fear like absolute death for most people today but it has to be done.

For many the easiest way to get through it will be drinking lots of coffee and just praying that your boss isn't on your back first thing and gives you an easy ride for the next few days.

However, that is easier said than done and some of us might need a pick me up or some solidarity on a day like today. They say laughter is often the best remedy so on the first day of work for 2024 here are some of the best 'back to work' memes.

































































