Cameron Diaz fears she may have accidentally been a drug mule

Cameron Diaz has revealed she may have accidentally been used as a drug mule while trying to find work.

The 49-year-old appeared on Hillary Kerr's Second Life podcast when she told the story of living in Paris, when she was tasked with taking a locked suitcase with 'costumes' in it on a flight, and was stopped by security.

"What the f*** is in that suitcase?" she recalled. "I'm like this blonde-haired blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it's the 1990s, I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots, my hair down... This is really unsafe."

