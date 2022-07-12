Video

Cameron Diaz fears she may have accidentally been a drug mule

Cameron Diaz has revealed she may have accidentally been used as a drug mule while trying to find work.

The 49-year-old appeared on Hillary Kerr's Second Life podcast when she told the story of living in Paris, when she was tasked with taking a locked suitcase with 'costumes' in it on a flight, and was stopped by security.

"What the f*** is in that suitcase?" she recalled. "I'm like this blonde-haired blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it's the 1990s, I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots, my hair down... This is really unsafe."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

actor
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz