American rock band The Killers delighted England fans after pausing their concert to show the team reaching the Euro 2024 final before going straight into “Mr. Brightside”.

Last night (20 July), England scored a dramatic late winner to beat the Netherlands in the semi-final of Euro 2024 and make it to the final for the second time in a row.

For fans who realised their tickets to watch The Killers at London’s O2 Arena clashed with the important England game, they needn’t have worried as the band understood the assignment and streamed the end of the match before launching into their biggest hit.

In clips shared online, The Killers appeared to stream the final whistle of the England vs Netherlands game as streams of red and white ribbons fell from the arena ceiling.

As if that wasn’t enough to hype up the crowd, the band launched into “Mr. Brightside” – one of their best-known songs and particularly beloved by the UK.

The moment has been hailed as “utter perfection” from members of the audience who experienced sheer euphoria.

Another person who was there, wrote: “Possibly the most electric moment of my life. When The Killers livestream the Euros right before England win and they hit us with Mr. Brightside.”

“I’d have simply passed away on the spot,” one viewer said.

Someone else wrote: “Fair play to The Killers, this is class!”

Ollie Watkins scored a dramatic late goal to take England through to the finals, beating the Netherlands 2-1.

Gareth Southgate’s team will now face Spain in the final in Berlin on Sunday (14 July).

