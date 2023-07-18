There is a Barbie easter egg hidden in Google

As the release of the Barbie movie is just days away, excitement is in the air with brand collaborations, pink billboards and talk of "Kenenergy."

Even Google is getting into the spirit as it now has a Barbie-based hidden Easter egg feature.

Given the popularity of the movie ahead of it coming out, there's no doubt fans will be using Google to look up associated words with the film such as director Greta Gerwig, as well as Barbie and Ken played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

If you give those names a Google search then you'll see the page light up with pink sparkles before turning the page that was previously white into a pink hue to channel the Barbiecore aesthetic.

It's not the first time Google has used this feature for films or shows as a there was a Cordyceps animation for The Last of Us and a Grogu appeared for The Mandalorian.

There was plenty of reaction and feedback after this feature went viral on Twitter.













Meanwhile, others couldn't resist making some "Barbenheimer" based humour, where they joked about this feature being used for the Oppenheimer film when looking up actor Cillian Murphy and director Christopher Nolan.

The story is about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Needless to say, the memes were explosive.





















Elsewhere, here are 20 of the best Barbenheimer memes, reactions and mashups, 36 of the biggest Barbie brand collaborations and all Barbie-inspired looks Margot Robbie has worn.

