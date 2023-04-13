Everything you need to know about the Barbiecore fashion trend

With the highly anticipated Barbie movie being released later this year, everyone is channelling iconic doll in a new "Barbiecore" fashion trend.

The pretty in pink aesthetic has returned in the past year with Vogue reporting that Barbiecore was everywhere last summer, after stills Margot Robbie as Barbie (sporting pink of course) in the Greta Gerwig film were released.

"The retro trend is centred around the distinct ‘Barbie pink’ hue; think bubblegum pink, '80s-twinged, angular yet hyper feminine clothing," according to Babbel.



Celebrities such as Lizzo, Anne Hathaway, Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian have all been embracing the trend with their pink outfits.





Meanwhile, rapper Nicki Minaj was ahead of the trend as she identified with the Barbiecore aesthetic early in her career, with her fan base even being called "Barbz."

A hot pink hue has been central to Valentino's entire autumn/winter 2022 collection - Valentino Pink PP - which was developed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and Pantone.

As a result, the likes of Simone Ashley and Sebastian Stan have worn eye-catching designs on the red carpet.

Simone Ashley poses in the winners room during the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England and Sebastian Stan arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images and Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images





It's not just celebrities who are donning Barbie pink, as Barbiecore has also gone viral on social media with the hashtag receiving 279.2m views.

People have been sharing their spin on the fashion aesthetic - from makeup looks, accessories and outfits.

Some examples of the Barbiecore aesthetic videos from TikTok. TikTok/lilytodos, saracampz and la.julique





So with the recent official trailer release teasing more pink-centred looks, there's no doubt that Barbiecore will also become a fashion staple this summer too.



