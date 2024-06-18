Tiffany Gomas is now flying planes one year after viral meltdown

Tiffany Gomas has gone from being the centre of plane drama to flying one herself.

For the blissfully unaware, and to recap in what feels like a distant memory, Gomas became an online sensation following a plane incident aboard an American Airlines flight in 2023.

"That motherf**ker back there is not real," might ring a bell. The footage garnered attention from across the globe with TikTok trends, merch and conspiracy theories that saw one innocent man get the blame for something she later cleared up.

Nevertheless, the one question that was on everyone's mind at the time: What did she actually see?

Months went by, and Gomas apologised for using profanity and shared plans to raise awareness on "mental health and standing up against cyberbullying" going forward.

Gomas later broke her silence and explained how she had gotten into a "little bit of an altercation" with a fellow passenger and had "spiralled out of control".

On Monday (17 June) Gomas turned to X/Twitter with a clip sitting in the co-pilot's seat, seemingly flying the plane.

"Went from freaking out on a plane to flying one," she joked.

The clip has since racked up over 1.5 million views on the platform, and it didn't take long for her followers to jump in.

"You’ve come a long way. You’ll never know how much joy I got out of the freakout video and all the memes that followed. In all seriousness I’m glad you could own it, laugh about it and move on," one person wrote.

Another person offered some useful flying advice, to which Gomas clarified: "It was just for a few min on our flight home."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Next step: owning your own plane."

