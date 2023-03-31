Pete Davidson responds to internet's claims that he 'dates so many women'

Pete Davidson has responded to the internet's stereotype of him being a huge player in Hollywood.

Davidson has been linked to a number of A-list stars including Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kim Kardashian.

"I'm in my 20s and I've dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people", he said on Real Ones with Jon Bernthal.

"In 12 years, I've dated like 10 people", he adds, claiming it's left him feeling "s*****".

