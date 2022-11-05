Twitch has had its fair share of bans over the last few months, with some argued to be less justifiable than others. But now, one user, called 'aielieen1' found herself permanently banned from the platform for allegedly 'pleasuring herself' on a live stream.

Twitch allows new channels to immediately start broadcasting, which some have claimed to be half the problem.

On Thursday (November 3), the popular platform welcomed a brand new account, which immediately started sharing explicit content with her couple of hundred viewers.

A popular Reddit post soon drew attention to the stream with one user sharing, "this girl masturbating in front of 5k+ viewers rn" – though it was reported the stream peaked at 310 viewers.

The news comes after a separate viral incident saw popular Twitch user 'Kimmikka' temporarily banned from the platform for having sex on camera.

A clip of the action circulated across Twitter, racking up 12.4 million views in the process. It showed the woman's face as she tried to maintain composure by responding to comments.

While the viral footage did not show any body parts (luckily), the reflection from the window gave the couple's game away. In one part of the video, her boyfriend's face appears as he stands behind her.

Kimmikka's facial expressions kicked off the speculations, leading to a ban. She called the incident a "drunken accident."

She was welcomed back to Twitch a week later, which was certainly met with a mixed response online.

The Amazon-owned platform enforces a strict policy against explicit material.

Twitch's community guidelines state: "Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services, are prohibited. Content or activities that threaten or promote sexual violence or exploitation are strictly prohibited and may be reported to law enforcement."

