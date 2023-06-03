All the biggest and best UK gigs you need to know about this summer

Gig-goers are in for a treat this summer as some of the world's biggest stars head to the UK.

After endless lockdowns pressed pause on the live event industry, they're officially back in full swing, selling out stadiums like they never left – and they're thriving.

Stars such as Harry Styles, Guns & Roses, Bruce Springsteen, Arctic Monkeys and Beyonce, who is seemingly a huge fan of Nando's, plan to take over cities across the UK. People are so ecstatic that some diehard fans are even wearing nappies to not miss a minute of their favourite star's performance.

Luckily, Viagogo, one of the trusted ticketing giants, is here to offer its Summer Music Preview to keep everyone in the loop. And, it's not too late to be a part of the action with tickets still available at different price points and seat options.





London

According to new data, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and British Summer Time are the most searched-for gigs in the capital.

Manchester

Manchester's most-favoured artists have been revealed to be Coldplay, The Weeknd & Arctic Monkeys.

Birmingham

Bruce Springsteen, P!NK and Hollywood Vampires are Birmingham's high-in-demand.

Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool wants to get their hands on Pet Shop Boys, Jamie Webster and Olly Murs tickets.

Leeds

Last but not least, Leeds wants to be a part of the Pet Shop Boys, Reading and Leeds Festival, and the Iron Maiden action.

