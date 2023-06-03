All the biggest and best UK gigs you need to know about this summer

Gig-goers are in for a treat this summer as some of the world's biggest stars head to the UK.
After endless lockdowns pressed pause on the live event industry, they're officially back in full swing, selling out stadiums like they never left – and they're thriving.
Stars such as Harry Styles, Guns & Roses, Bruce Springsteen, Arctic Monkeys and Beyonce, who is seemingly a huge fan of Nando's, plan to take over cities across the UK. People are so ecstatic that some diehard fans are even wearing nappies to not miss a minute of their favourite star's performance.
London
According to new data, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and British Summer Time are the most searched-for gigs in the capital.
- Beyonce: Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, 3 June / 4 June
- British Summer Time (P!nk, Guns & Roses, Take That, Blackpink, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Lana Del Rey): Hyde Park, 24 June - 9 July
- Harry Styles: Wembley Stadium, 16 June
- The Weeknd: Wembley Stadium, 18 August
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 21st July
Manchester
Manchester's most-favoured artists have been revealed to be Coldplay, The Weeknd & Arctic Monkeys.
- Coldplay: Etihad Stadium, 4 June
- Hanz Zimmer: AO Arena, 4 June
- SZA: AO Arena, 13 June
- Courteeners: Heaton Park, 9 June
Birmingham
- Bruce Springsteen: Villa Park, 16 June
- P!NK: Villa Park, 13 June
- Hollywood Vampires: Utilita Arena, 11 July
- Maroon 5: Resorts World Arena, 4 July
- Hozier: O2 Academy, 9 July
Liverpool
Meanwhile, Liverpool wants to get their hands on Pet Shop Boys, Jamie Webster and Olly Murs tickets.
- Pet Shop Boys: M&S Bank Arena, 23 June
- Jamie Webster: Pier Head, 30 June
- Olly Murs: M&S Bank Arena, 22 August
- Pete Tony: Aintree Racecourse, 16 June
- Morrissey: Liverpool Empire Theatre, 19 July
Leeds
Last but not least, Leeds wants to be a part of the Pet Shop Boys, Reading and Leeds Festival, and the Iron Maiden action.
- Pet Shop Boys: First Direct Arena, 24 June
- Reading & Leeds Festival, 24-27 August
- Iron Maiden: First Direct Arena, 28 June
- Sounds of the City, 8 July
