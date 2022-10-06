Everybody has been recalling memorable moments as part of the ‘one thing about me’ TikTok trend, and one woman shared how she quit her Victoria's Secret job after finding poop in a fitting room.

TikToker Rachel (@laubsterz) told the story the beat of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Freaky Girl' (sampled from Rick James' 'Super Freak') but before detailing what happened she share her overall experience working at the store for three years.

"I honestly loved it! It was super fun because I got to help women feel comfortable and confident in their bodies," she said.

Rachel then detailed the incident that made her quit, she noted how it was a "normal Saturday" but it was "super busy" and her role as a bra specialist meant she was in charge of the fitting rooms.

"One girl wanted to try on all these sports bras, so I ended up letting her into a room," she said.

The TikToker later noticed the fitting room door was open and went over to clean it where she noticed that the sports bras "are all over the floor."

"I bend down to grab one, but I end up touching something else. So I removed the sports bra and I'm like 'Hmm... what is going to be under here?'"

"And... it ended up being the biggest piece of poop I had ever seen and I had just touched it with my hands," Rachel recalled and then said she informed her manager of the poop and it ended up getting cleaned up.

Though she was surprised to see that the pooping culprit hadn't left the store and was at the checkout with her hoodie up.





Since sharing her quitting story, Rachel's video has received 3.6m views, 507,000 likes, and over 1,700 comments from people who strangely had a similar customer poop experience in their retail job.

One person said: "I worked at VS too and THAT SAME THING HAPPENED AT MY STORE."



"TELL ME WHY THE SAME THING HAPPENED TO ME BACK WHEN I WAS WORKING AT A WOMEN CLOTHING STORE. It was my first and last retail job," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Absolutely had this happen to me more times then I wish."

In a follow-up TikTok, Rachel updated her followers and share that her old manager had sent her some "evidence" about the incident, (if you're grossed out easily then consider this a warning).

But before sharing this evidence, the TikToker noted how she "loved her job there" as well as her managers and co-workers but also said that the pooping incident wasn't the main reason she quit, as she also had accepted a tech internship but did say it was "the straw that broke the camel’s back."

She then shared a photo of the actual poop she discovered in the changing room," and said: "Y'all, I touched that."

At least Rachel got a funny viral video out of the unfortunate situation and can laugh about it.

