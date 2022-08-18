Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears as she calls ex-husband a 'c**** sucker'

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Live to defend friend Britney Spears after her ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed her children were ‘not seeing her right now’ due to her erratic Instagram posts.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f*****g man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married ... to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?" Nicki ranted.

She added Federline is a 'c*** sucker' and 'karma' would come for him.

