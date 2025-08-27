‘Brilliant’ way bride and groom recouped wedding fund during big day divides internet

Weddings are an expensive business, and with couples splurging an average of £20,000-£25,000 on their big day, there's little wonder people are looking for sneaky tips and hacks to ease the financial pressure.

However, one couple have got the internet divided after recouping money for their honeymoon at their wedding, in front of all of their guests.

The unnamed couple got a shoutout by one of their wedding guests on X, who shared that they'd hosted a 'plate auction' at their post-ceremony dinner to earn some honeymoon funds.

"The bride and groom just sat everyone down and said 'Alright folks we know everyone’s hungry… So we’re auctioning off the first plate of dinner, whoever buys it gets their table served first. Proceeds go to our Alaska fishing trip honeymoon.' Plate sold for $1500. Brilliant", he wrote.

A follow-up tweet read: "Selling to a room full of emotional people drinking on empty stomachs who love you… Genius."

While some people found the whole thing hilarious and dubbed it "brilliant", others were left rolling their eyes at the idea - particularly when attending a wedding is no cheap feat either.

"More like making everyone who cares about you feel uncomfortable and not really like you anymore", one person responded.

"Sucks that weddings for some are just a money grab. Selling a plate of banquet food, that has already been paid for, at your wedding to your close friends and family, is shameful behaviour", another added, while someone else called it "the worst wedding idea I've ever seen".





One person even called it "extortion".

"I would have walked out of that wedding and gotten McDonald's drive-thru on the way home", another posted.

However, one person sneakily reminded the 163,000 people who liked the tweet: "Bid $10,000 and never pay. A contract entered under duress is unenforceable."

However, despite the backlash, the user clarified that the "room was filled with laughter and shouting and enthusiasm" for the move.

