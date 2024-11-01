November: All the exciting events happening this month in London

Yes, it's November already... where has the year gone?

A new month has officially arrived, and Londoners can expect it to be fun-filled and festive with all the exciting things going on around the capital.

For starters, we kick off the new month with spectacular fireworks displays for Bonfire Night, and with December 25 just 55 days away, festive events are already starting - so perfect for the Christmas-obsessed or those who simply like to plan ahead!

Not to mention, whether you're looking for a party or if a free night at the cinema is more your vibe, there is something for everyone.

Here is a rundown of all the cool events and displays on in London that should be on your calendar for November.

November 1-9: Bonfire Night events around London

Remember, remember the fifth of November. If you're looking for the best firework displays in London for Bonfire Night then you've come to the right place, here is a breakdown of all the events happening around the capital.

November 1 & 2: Alexandra Palace - tickets from £17 are available here.

November 2: Dulwich - tickets from £12.50, kids from £1 are available here.

November 2: Beckenham - tickets from £15 are available here.

November 2: Southgate - tickets from £13 are available here.

November 2 & 3: Battersea Park - tickets from £13.10 are available here (Kids go free)

November 3: Richmond - tickets from £12.50, are available here (Under 5s go free)

November 5: Wimbledon and Morden parks - tickets from £13.00, are available here (Kids go free)

November 8: Stow Fireworks - tickets from £8 are available here.

November 9: Barnes - tickets from £16.50, children £5.50 are available here

November 9: Harrow - tickets from £10 are available here.

November 9: Crystal Palace and Anerley -tickets from £12.00 are available here (Under 5s go free).

November 1 - December 1: PATRÓN Tequila launches ‘Hacienda Sounds’ Series

PATRÓN

A month-long music and party series inspired by the vibrant energy of Mexican fiestas and the global influence of house and electronic music will take over some of London’s hottest venues.



Expect an immersive experience, blending high-energy DJ performances from artists including Disciples, Marcel Vogel, Lou Hayter, and Lil Silva, with Mexican food and (of course) the bold flavours of PATRÓN cocktails.

Here is a list of all the events happening:

1 November: Disciples at Los Mochis City;

Disciples at Los Mochis City; 2 November: Marcel Vogel & Lou Hayter at Viajante87;

Marcel Vogel & Lou Hayter at Viajante87; 9 November: Lil Silva at Kaso, One Hundred Shoreditch.

Every Monday in November: Free Films & Cocktails with Woodford Reserve & Soho House

Woodford Reserve

Super-premium American whiskey brand Woodford Reserve has announced a series of activities to enjoy Old Fashioned Month this November.

In partnership once again with Soho Works, the creative arm of Soho House, they are taking over Electric Cinema, White City House, to offer complimentary screenings of globally anticipated films, every Monday throughout November.

Soho Works members and the public can enjoy newly released films, with each ticket including 2 comp Woodford Reserve cocktails and popcorn.

Tickets will be released on 30th October at 7pm - here is the film timetable:

November 7: Carnaby Street reveals a new design-led Christmas light installation ‘Into The Light’ for 2024

Carnaby Street

Carnaby Street will light up with a new Christmas installation to mark the start of the festive season.

Into The Light brings an architectural approach to Christmas, marking the first step into a long-term, more sustainable, five-year lighting scheme that will transform Carnaby Street into a must-see destination each holiday season.

On November 7, shoppers can see the 6-metre-long sculptural light be switched on.

November 7, 14, and 21: Cocktail Masterclasses at La Goccia by Petersham Nurseries

Learn how to make your very own expertly crafted cocktails this November with an exclusive masterclass led by a Sapling ambassador at La Goccia Bar, Covent Garde - perfect for cocktail lovers!

You'll get personalised guidance as you shake, stir, and sip your way through three bespoke cocktails: a refreshing Pear Sour, a vibrant Cosmo Spritz, and a decadent Pumpkin White Russian.

Alongside the cocktails, you'll also receive gourmet snacks, including Focaccia and Olives, Beef Croquettes, and Caciocavallo Impiccato.

Time: 18:00 – 19:30

Tickets: £50 per person are available here.

November 14: Experience the magic of Christmas with the Penguin Parade Sculpture Trail in the Fleet Street Quarter

Daniel Graves Photography

From Thursday 14th November, families and visitors are invited to embark on a festive adventure to discover 12 adorable penguin sculptures throughout the Quarter.

Each sculpture will reveal fascinating facts about our black-and-white feathered pals and the Fleet Street Quarter, narrated by comedic genius Olaf Falafel. Simply scan the QR code and dive into a treasure trove of fun facts.

November 14-17: Salad Days Christmas Market at Selfridges Oxford Street

Looking for a special Christmas gift for a loved one?

Well, look no further than the Salad Days Christmas Market which is popping up in Selfridges on Oxford Street - and is free to attend.

Discover handmade and vintage treasures from 15 of the UK’s most impressive small brands, shoppers can expect one-of-a-kind products, live portraits, personalised items, and new exclusives.

Where: Located in the Accessories Hall, via the Duke Street entrance

Time: Thursday-Saturday: 10am - 10pm, Sunday: 11.30am - 6pm

For more information, visit here.

November 15-17: Sarnie Party - London's first Christmas sandwich festival launches

Ryan Dinham

London’s first-ever Christmas Sandwich Festival, SARNIE PARTY: CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, spreads holiday cheer at Peckham’s Copeland Park from November 15 to 17.

With over 20 of the UK’s top chefs wrapping up their take on the beloved Christmas sandwich, this culinary extravaganza promises to be the most wonderful time of the year.

Plus with sing-alongs, mulled drinks, and games there will be plenty of holiday fun!

Tickets are on sale now at sarnieparty.com.

November 21 - January 5: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland







November has arrived, so you know what that means... Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is back.

From November 21, you can explore the variety of attractions, activities, entertainment, food, and drinks inside one of London's most festive attractions.

Attendees can experience everything from "high adrenaline rides to family-friendly performances, classic festive treats to the newest in London’s street food scene, and cosy fire pit bars to mythical ice kingdoms" - there’s something for everyone!

Tickets are available to buy here.

