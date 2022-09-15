If there's one thing people will remember about Queen Elizabeth II it's her love for her pet Corgis.

The cute orange-and-white dogs with short legs and a long bodies became a staple of The Queen's personality.

Throughout her reign she is said to have owned more than 30 corgis which means there is a lot of history tied to the royal pets. Her love for the dogs may have inspired an entire generation of people to add their own Corgi to their family.

But apparently the innocent-looking dogs were not as beloved by some in the Palace.

Twitter user Hannah Rose Woods pointed out a terrifying "Victims" section of the royal Corgis page on Wikipedia.

"I did not expect the Wikipedia entry for the royal corgis to become this horrifying," Woods wrote.

According to the Wikipedia page, which reference several newspaper articles from The Queen's 70-year-reign, her pet corgis were known to bite people and get into other dog fights.

According to Wikipedia, one of The Queen's corgis, named Susan, bit the royal clock winder in 1954. Susan also struck again when she bit a policeman in 1959 according to the The Calgary Herald.

Again in 1968 another corgis bit the postman leading to MP Peter Doig to request the royal staff put up a "beware of dog" sign.



The Queen also suffered a bit that required three stitches while trying to break up a fight between a few of her pets in 1991.





The corgis also got into several spats with one another and other dogs.



In 1991, a pack of The Queen's corgis killed one of her other dogs, Chipper. Another was mauled by Princess Anne's English bull terrier after the pack of corgis ran to the door to greet Princess Anne.

Since The Queen's passing, it was announced that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would look after the dogs Muick and Sandy.

