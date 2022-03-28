Will Smith danced to Gettin' Jiggy Wit It after smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Gettin' Jiggy Wit It, a song recorded by Smith in 1997, can be heard in the background of a video posted by Variety Executive Editor Ramin Setoodeh at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in which Smith is seen throwing shapes.

The actor grooved along to the song while clutching his Oscar.

Smith bagged his first Oscar for his performance in biopic King Richard. He scooped the best actor gong for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Marc Malkin, senior culture and events editor for Variety, also tweeted about the star at the afterparty.

He wrote: “Asked Will Smith how he’s doing and he said, 'It’s all love.'"

The snaps and videos of Smith celebrating were taken after the ceremony, during which Smith struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

While on-stage, Rock said: “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.”

As Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia, some - including her husband - felt the joke was out of line.

Smith stormed on-stage and struck the comedian, before yelling: “Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

He later apologised, remarking: “Love will make you do crazy things."

And going by his visible enjoyment at the afterparty, it seems the actor didn’t let the night’s events phase him.

