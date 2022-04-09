A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed that she once returned home to find her boyfriend in bed with another woman so get in there with them and went to sleep.

Taylor Dunham, explained that she had just worked an intense 16-hour shift and her only intention was to go straight to sleep when she got home.

However, her plans were ruined when she got to her bedroom and found her cheating ex in bed with another woman.

Now, most people would hit the roof and kick both of them out of the house. However, her response was much better than screaming and shouting.

In her video, which has been viewed more than one million times, she explains: "Me thinking about the time I came home from a 16 hour shift and my ex was in my bed with another girl and I jumped in bed with them and asked them to finish somewhere else because I was too tired to fight."

@tdunham5 i could make so many of these😭😭😭😭 #crazy #liar #cheater #fyp





Her unique method of dealing with her now ex-partner has been widely praised on TikTok, where is has been called the "ultimate power move.'

Another person added: "See I could never be that calm, I'd be going to jail."

A second said: "The power you hold is unreal."

A third noted that the boyfriend might have been very excited for a moment before being instantly disappointed" "I bet for a split second he thought you were joining in, and was insanely excited."

Another person asked Taylor what the boyfriend and the other woman's reaction to her was. She said: "I asked him to take his bags. they left. now they have a kid together. I was overrr itt. and I slept like a baby that night."

All's well that ends well, right?

