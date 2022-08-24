A woman was left mortified when her tattoo reveal on TikTok was inundated with people saying she looked like she worked at a car dealership.

Hannah (@hannahware70) shared the small intricate design with her followers after paying just $8 (£6) for it in India.

Her viral clip has since racked up almost four million views, but it was the comments that had everyone in hysterics.



One candidly compared it to “Citroen car’s symbol”, while another TikTok user reiterated: “When you work at Citroën”.

Luckily, Hannah saw the funny side and responded: “Dedicated employee.”

Many were convinced it was henna, but Hannah was quick to confirm it was the real deal, prompting people to share their expertise on tattoos.

One highlighted that different areas of the body tend to fade quicker than others. They said: “On feet where there is less fat, they can engrave it deep enough,”



“My tattoo artist explained it beforehand and told me to get a refill done once it fades”.

It could be worse...

One man intentionally got a pair of £150 ($176) trainers tatted on his feet after getting sick of buying new ones.

Dean Gunther, a tattoo artist based in Manchester, shared the work he'd done for a customer, which took a staggering two hours to sketch and a further eight hours to tattoo.

Gunther also transformed one man's stomach with realistic-looking abs after he had enough of the gym.





Gunther wrote: “How to get a 6 pack in 2 days! You tattoo it!

“My bro was tired of spending hours in the gym, so I gave him a 6 pack tattoo, ready for summer.“



One user responded: “The detail in the tattoo is amazing! I’ll give you that but he’s deffo going to regret that“.

