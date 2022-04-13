When a video filmed in the gym goes viral, most of the time it's for the wrong reasons.

Whether it be someone nearly losing their life after nearly being crushed by a barbell, or influencers being blasted for poor etiquette, it’s never normally good news, we've had plenty of anxiety-inducing clips doing the rounds recently.

It’s about time, then, that we got something wholesome.

A woman has provided just that by posting a video of her day ‘being made’ while working out and encountering some very friendly gym bros.

Melbourne resident Angelica Salvador was putting in the hard yards in the weights section when someone noticed her hip thrusting using a bar weighted with an incredible 200kg.

After she completed her set, a fellow gym-goer noticed the impressive weights and complimented her on making it look very easy.





He also asked if he could try the exercise for himself, saying: “Can I have a try? Seriously, I’ve been watching you the whole time. That’s like 200kg. I wanna crack at it. Can I try?”



“Will I pop a hernia?” he joked before strapping himself under the bar.

“Bro, she’s tougher than all of us,” someone else in the gym added, before the man attempted a set.

The man then set about trying to lift the weight, but only managed to get it about half as high as Angelica, before giving up and saying: “Hats off, man.”

The internet agreed with him, with one writing: “U SHOW THEM QUEEN.”

Others also complimented the man, with one saying: “I love that he genuinely looked like he wanted to learn/try. and he complemented you in a positive way [sic].”

“These are not gym bros but gym kings,” another said.

The wholesome clip has been seen a whopping 12 million times, and just shows positive gym moments can go viral just as much as more problematic clips.

