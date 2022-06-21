A woman was left completely shocked as she gave birth on the toilet after thinking she just needed to poo.

Pregnancy is usually accompanied by a whole host of signs including nausea, cravings, swelling and most notably, a large bump.

But for one woman, the first time she knew she was pregnant was when she gave birth to a baby while on the toilet.

Jess Davis had no clue she was pregnant and went to the toilet thinking she just needed to use the bathroom. It ended with her having given birth to a baby.

A pregnancy like this, where the woman doesn’t know she’s expecting, is referred to as a cryptic pregnancy.

Davis posted about the shocking experience on TikTok where the video has been viewed more than 5.7 million times.

In the clip, titled “only me”, she filmed herself in selfie mode while sitting on a hospital bed. Text overlay read: “Thinking I needed a big shit.”

Then the camera pointed toward a baby in an incubator, with the text overlay saying: “Gives birth on the toilet.”

Over the top of the clip, an edited version of the Louis Armstrong song What a Wonderful World played, with the song saying: “And I think to myself, what the f**k.”

In the comments, people congratulated Davis and others shared how what she was experiencing is their worst nightmare.

One person commented: “MY BIGGEST FEAR.”

Someone else said: “congrats mama but i’m not claiming this energy.”

Another joked: “The baby- Surprise shawtyyyyy.”

“No because this is my biggest fear,” another TikTok user replied.

