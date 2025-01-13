Woman discovers her husband cheating thanks to one unusual shopping habit

A private detective has explained how a woman used a joint shopping rewards scheme to catch her husband cheating on her.

With dating and hookup apps now a normal part of society, it has never been easier for people to cheat on their partners, but there are also a lot of ways that a digital footprint can get them caught .

On TikTok, a private investigator who goes by the account name Venus Investigations, explained how one of her clients used her and her husband’s shopping reward scheme to catch him cheating.

She explained: “They lived in Queensland [Australia] and he was going on these trips to see his family in New South Wales pretty regularly, which he never used to do.”

The PI said she asked her client if they had any joint rewards accounts and that’s where they struck gold.

Opening up one of the reward scheme apps, the transactions her husband had been making were clear to see – and they all happened to have been made in the Queensland suburb where his ex-girlfriend lives, not New South Wales.

“Nailed it! Caught mine the same way,” one TikToker wrote in the comments.

Another said: “The most inconspicuous cheating app.”

Someone else joked: “Hope she kept the points.”

It comes after an Apple iOS update was said to have “ cheaters celebrating ” after it gave iPhone users the option to hide certain apps that could only be unlocked with Face ID.

