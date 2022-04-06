A woman claimed that she became pregnant after she encountered a UFO, according to a Pentagon report.

Titled Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues, the report explains the impact that alleged UFO meetings have had on people's wellbeing.

It also lists many odd side effects, including "unaccounted for pregnancy," which could arguably be the strangest of them all.

The report was obtained by The Sun after they sent a Freedom of Information request to the United States Department of Defense headquarters and described instances of "apparent abduction" and telepathy and perceived teleportation.

It seems that there is a spectrum of things that can happen if you come across an alien. Sure, you may find yourself able to read minds and teleport to another area, but it's also possible to get kidnapped or fall pregnant.

The report stated that you could even experience "heating and burn injuries from radiation," voice loss, eye injuries, amnesia, and even death.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People have also faced harm from "exposures to anomalous vehicles, especially airborne and when in close proximity." These injuries are correlated with "energy-related propulsion systems".

"Sufficient incidents/accidents have been accurately reported, and medical data acquired, as to support a hypothesis that some advanced systems are already deployed, and opaque to full US understandings," the report reads.

The report was part of more than 1,500 pages of Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) documents for the Pentagon's UFO programme, the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

The Sun also noted that they requested these documents in December 2017, and they were just handed over with "some portions" not accessible.

A section of the report reads: "Classified information exists that is highly pertinent to the subject of this study, and only a small part of the classified literature has been released."

UFOs and extraterrestrials have been the talk of the town for a while, from appearing to be menacing balls of light to preparations for a mass invasion.

Even one woman named Jo Wood, who hosts a UFO-centered podcast called Alien Nation, appeared on ITV's This Morning to explain how she had experienced close encounters with aliens and could see a "reptile-human hybrid running the world".

"I would love to meet an alien, a friendly one obviously, and just hang out and ask questions," she said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.