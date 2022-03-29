This Morning guest open to theory that reptile-human hybrids are running the world

Jo Wood appeared ITV's This Morning to explain how she had experienced many close encounters with aliens, and wouldn't rule out a 'reptile-human hybrid running the world'.

The ex-wife of Ronnie Wood hosts a UFO-dedicated podcast called Alien Nation where guest, David Icke, made the claims of otherworldly creatures running things. While she said that no one would ever know, Wood even discussed the idea of shapeshifters and other entities possibly existing.

"I would love to meet an alien, a friendly one obviously, and just hang out and ask questions," she admitted.

