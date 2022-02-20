Warning: Spoiler ahead

If your Twitter feed is full of little green tiles, you can thank viral brainteaser Wordle.

However this morning, you may be noticing quite a bit of grumbling online as today’s word has left fans of the game scratching their heads for the second day in a row.

The game has been in the headlines this week as some fans question if the puzzle has become more difficult since it was bought by the New York Times, and on Tuesday players reported getting two different answers.

There have been some incredible Wordle-related stories in recent weeks, including how the game saved a woman’s life from a kidnapper and how it even helped a woman who was addicted to QAnon conspiracy theories.

If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

And today’s Wordle answer has raised eyebrows.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: It means something may be understood…

Without further ado, Sunday’s answer is “TACIT”, meaning something that is understood without being expressed directly.

Wordle

Twitter wasn’t impressed with today’s word, with singer and actor Rachel Zegler remarking: “Didn’t even know this was a word.”

Another joked: "I don't like the NYT now, I've decided."

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!



