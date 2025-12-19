For decades, the office has been hailed as the heart of productivity: a place where ambition supposedly meets action, and where loyalty is measured by hours clocked at a desk.

But the debate has shifted, thanks to the one positive thing that actually came out of the endless lockdowns: greater flexibility and the ability to work from home.

As more workplaces rolled out 'return to office' mandates once the pandemic eased, questions over their necessity only intensified.

From TikTok clips to think pieces and viral tweets, everyone now seems to be weighing the same scenario: would you rather take a $120k salary working fully remotely, or $240k slogging five days a week in an office?

The online reactions highlight just how divided opinions are, especially when it comes to different generational approaches towards work.

Millennials are seemingly only seeing dollar signs, with one writing: "100% 5 days in office for double the amount. Anyone who disagrees is an idiot."

Another admitted: "Doesn’t matter how much I hate the office, I’m going for 240k."

Meanwhile, a third suggested: "Same responsibilities? If so, I am in the office 5 days a week for double the money, no doubt."

However, younger generations, particularly Gen Z, tend to prioritise flexibility and work-life balance over salary.

Those who work from home often enjoy greater work-life balance, saving their social battery for meaningful interactions, avoiding pointless small talk and rush hour travel, and in many cases, actually getting more done than in a traditional office setting – something some boomers still refuse to believe.

"If you have nervous system or sensory issues, then working from home is worth its weight in gold and would provide more longevity than burning yourself out and causing stress and health issues," one argued.

Another chimed in: "$120k remote beats $240k office grind any day once you value your sanity and time."

Yet, the conversation isn’t just about salary or commutes; the office versus WFH debate is deep-rooted in trust (and office rental contracts).

Many boomer managers cling to the idea that if staff aren’t under their watchful gaze, productivity will crumble. And yet, that very mindset undermines autonomy, morale, and the modern work-life balance.

The truth is far simpler: it should be assessed on a case-by-case basis and paid according to experience (regardless of setting), with flexibility as the default.

If a company doesn’t trust someone to work from home like a fully capable adult, then perhaps, just perhaps, the problem lies in the systems that should have been in place, rather than punishing those who prefer remote work by demanding constant office presence and pay cuts.

