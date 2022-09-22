It’s a claim that many men wish they could make, but one that Jonah Falcon from New York actually has a shot at.

Falcon claims to have the world’s largest penis, at 13.5 inches when erect. For more than twenty years, he’s been the unofficial holder of the title.

He (and his appendage) have been featured in documentaries and magazine profiles. Falcon also appeared on the US talk show The Daily Show, where he claimed his foreskin could cover a doorknob.

in an interview with Men’s Health in 2021, Falcon opened up about what it’s actually like living with such a large penis.

Falcon revealed that it’s not all fun and games, and said there are downsides that come with it.

Asked what the worst part about having a big penis is, he said: “Preconceptions. For some reason, having 13-plus inches means I’m a bad person, or I’m egotistic, or I’m a porn star, or I’m dumb, or I’m a slut.

“Also, I’m sick and tired of having people wanting me to measure it in front of them. I’ve done it 10,000 times—enough already!”

But, unlike many men, he said he is able to avoid the insecurities around penis size and masculinity that are prevalent in our society.

Falcon said: “I don’t need a fancy car, I don’t need a gun, I happily wear a mask, and so on, because I don’t have to prove my masculinity to anyone else. I’ll wear all pink, dammit!”

Falcon claims to have had sex with multiple A-list celebrities and says he’s regularly propositioned on social media by people in conservative countries.

Falcon also revealed there are certain practicalities that come with his large penis, and he has to think about details such as what trousers he wears and which pocket he keeps his wallet in.

He explained: “My balls are proportionate in size, so I wrap my c**k off to the left so I don’t have all that squeezing.

“Also, I have my ‘incognito’ pants that are baggy, and I put my wallet in the left pocket [to hide my penis from being visible through my trousers].”

For men seething with jealousy, Falcon had some advice for getting over any penis size insecurity.

He said: “A hot bod and a winning personality will attract far more than a large c**k if you’re looking for sex... No one cares if you have a small c**k except yourself.”

