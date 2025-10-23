Mayoral candidate and front runner Zohran Mamdani made an appearance on popular comedy podcast Flagrant to talk about the upcoming election.

Viewers and listeners were delighted to hear Mamdani mock billionaires for investing more money against his mayoral run than he would tax them if he got into office. saying: "Habibi I don't even want that money."

The proud New Yorker has been vehemently against billionaires existing, telling NBC earlier this year, “I don’t think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality, and ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country.”

