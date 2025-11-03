Zohran Mamdani just gave a master-class in how to handle being mocked.

After a recent Saturday Night Live sketch made fun of his campaign style, he joined a video call with one of the cast members and responded not with anger, but with wit and laughter.

On a video call to SNL cast member Ramy Youssef, Mamdani laughed at the actors' commitment to his trademark extreme smile saying, "I feel like I've been kidnapped and I'm talking to myself."

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings