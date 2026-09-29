Zohran Mamdani shuts down request to text Trump a selfie of him and Jimmy Kimmel

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani declined a request from Jimmy Kimmel to take a selfie with him to send to President Trump.

Mamdani's appearance comes as this week's episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live are taking place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Other upcoming guests including Paul McCartney, Billy Crystal, Pete Davidson, Bruce Springsteen, Howard Stern and Mahershala Ali.

ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live

At one point, the discussion turned to Mamdami's relationship with Trump, with the president visiting the official mayoral residence Gracie Mansion this month, where the two appeared friendly despite their opposing political beliefs.

“Another thing that is very unexpected is this relationship that you have with President Trump, which seems to be a very friendly relationship,” Kimmel noted.

“Did you guys hit it off immediately or is it something that you really went into thinking, ‘OK, I need to have a relationship with the president of the United States, and I think the best way to do it is to charm him.’ How did you do that, and can you help me?”

“The president and I have many disagreements. One thing we do agree on is this city, how much we love this city, so from that first meeting in November of last year, I was just thinking of how we can make this meeting not about us, but about New Yorkers. How can we spend that time talking about the things that can make life in the city a little bit easier," Mamdani explained.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hold a joint news conference after a meeting at Gracie Mansion on September 21, 2026 in New York City Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

What followed was Kimmel then referred to a video of an expressionless Mamdani as he stood beside Trump at the Gracie Mansion press conference as the president gave a long-winded speech.

“I mean, it is remarkable,” quipped Kimmel. "I watch that, and I go, ‘OK, this is not a guy I’d want to play poker with.'"

In response, Mandami reaffirmed his focus on his proposed Sunnyside Yard project that could create around 12,000 new homes and 30,000 jobs, and getting federal approval from the Trump administration.

Talk then turning to their texting relationship...

“You text with the president, I’ve read?” Kimmel asked.

“From time to time we’re in communication, and it’s about Sunnyside Yard, and it’s about how we can deliver for the city,” said Mamdani.

(L-R) New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Jimmy Kimmel ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live

“One of the other things the president mentioned that we spoke about, that I care very deeply about, is Haitian New Yorkers. They’ve had their Protected Status ended, and I really believe we need to do whatever we can so they have stability. They’re part of the fabric of this city.”

What followed was a request from Kimmel asking Mamdani if they could text Trump “a selfie of us right now,” to which Mamdani politely declined, responding: “Jimmy, I love you, but I love housing more.”

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