10 best top-rated electric toothbrushes on Amazon
If you’re someone invested in your oral healthcare (and you should be), then you’ve probably already looked into electric toothbrushes but maybe haven’t taken the plunge yet. The American Dental Association approves manual and electric brushes so long as they effectively remove plaque, but there are some benefits to adding a little power to your routine.
According to Healthline, the bristles of an electric toothbrush “vibrate or rotate to help you remove plaque buildup from your teeth and gums, “ which means “the vibration allows for more micro-movements every time you move your toothbrush across your teeth.” This is great fo the average user who likes a cleaner mouth feel, but it’s also highly useful for someone with limited mobility for whom the two minutes of suggested scrub time is less feasible.
RELATED: Check out some of our favorite teeth whitening strategies here.
Depending on which model you choose, you may also find electric brushes have built-in timers to help you monitor your use, produce less waste thanks to only replacing the head, and even make brushing more fun so that you find yourself more likely to follow effective brushing practices–this is especially great for kids!
FAQ about electric toothbrushes:
Are electric toothbrushes really better for you?
According to the American Dental Association, “it’s not the brush, it’s the brusher.” What this means is that you can potentially get just as good a brushing from a standard model, but most folks aren’t putting the right technique and effort into their daily routines to make that true. Enter the electric toothbrush: You get rotations, vibrations, and all the bells and whistles you need to step up your game and potentially even make brushing your teeth fun, therefore ensuring you follow a healthier hygiene routine–this rings especially true for kids!
What should I consider when choosing an electric toothbrush?
That will depend on several variables.
Size is a big issue, as you’ll need a brush that fits neatly into your mouth without being too big or small, preferably round or one with dimensions around .5 x 1 inch for maximum reach into those pesky dark corners of the mouth.
Bristle stiffness is also important, and the ADA advises you choose softer bristles to prevent damage to the enamel and gums. Those stiff bristles might feel like they’re getting your teeth squeaky clean, but taking off your enamel will only hurt you in the long run.
Budget is also an issue, and generally the better it’s made, the more it costs. We’ve included some budget-friendly options here that get rave reviews from real-world buyers, but many dentists say the $50-and-above range has the most effective options when choosing your brush.
Keeping these things in mind, we looked over the options at Amazon to see which models real customers were buying and loving the most. The following options have routinely out-sold the competition, and the reviews left in their wake speak for themselves. Whether you’re ready to commit to a big-ticket brush investment or you just want to try an effective but cheap model out, you’ll find something here to tickle your palate.
You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit
This Amazon exclusive starter kit for the newfound electric brusher has it all: one smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, a charger, a carrying case and an extra refill brush head “keep you humming” for up to 6 months.
This is a smart toothbrush, too, so you can connect your brushing habits to an app that will show you hard data on what you’re doing, how you can improve, and give you notifications when it’s time to reorder brush heads. A timer is included here, too, so you’ll always be motivated to hit the two minute mark.
Philips Sonicare HX6877/21 ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White
Proudly baring the “Amazon’s Choice” seal of approval, this toothbrush is clearly a winner with buyers as well. More than 13,000 reviews maintain its five-star rating with the pressure sensor, long battery life, Diamondclean technology, and quality brush heads ranking high among their favorite features.
“I have never had an electric toothbrush until now and I would never go back,” one user glows, while another says, “It’s expensive but its really investing in your overall dental health.” We couldn’t agree more, especially when you consider avoiding the cost of filling pesky cavities later.
Philips Sonicare HX9690/05 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black
As seen above, Philips Sonicare regularly outperforms and earns its name brand recognition from customers all over the world. This particular model, while an investment, promises to remove up to 10 times the plaque of a regular manual toothbrush, and you can choose from the following settings and intensities to get your personal favorite effect: Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+.
Out of nearly 4,000 reviews, 95% of buyers would recommend it to a friend. The brush heads and travel case are a favorite mentioned time and time again, and with the brand considered the number one dentist-recommended option, it seems a wise investment to make if you can afford it.
Electric Toothbrush, Fairywill Sonic Toothbrush ADA Accepted for Adults and Kids with 8 Bursh Heads, Ultra Cleaning 5 Modes 2 Hours Charging for 30 Days Use, E11 Black Rechargeable Power Toothbrush
Eight burst heads, five cleaning modes, usable for kids and adults, ADA approved, and better teeth in just a week? Sounds too good to be true, but this budget-friendly Fairywill electric toothbrush has it all. Its sleek black appearance is also nice and sure to look high-tech among your other grooming products, but what we really love is the consistent high marks this model receives from happy buyers on Amazon.
“I purchased this while searching for the perfect electric toothbrush,” one user writers. “I opened the box on this one, and was happy to see all the different settings to try! The brush heads aren’t hard, it fits well in my hand, and I feel like I got a GREAT cleaning from it! I will be buying one for my husband too! This was a much better value and product than the others I looked at.”
Others frequently cite its long battery life, the clean feeling it gives their teeth, and its long-lasting life as pros, especially considering it won’t even set you back $25. It may have less name recognition than others in this list, but it seems worth the gamble to us.
Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, Black, Powered by Braun
More than 32,000 people have reviewed this toothbrush, and a crazy 93% recommend it to future buyers with either a 4 or 5 star rating.
“I had a dental cleaning appointment yesterday and my hygienist asked what I was doing differently for my home care because my teeth looked cleaner than usual,” one new devotee commented, adding, “My dentist commented on how good my teeth health looked, too. I love this toothbrush and highly recommend it.”
A built-in timer helps you know when the recommended two minutes of brush time is up, and the vibrations will stop if the brush senses you’re pressing down on the teeth and gums too hard.
AquaSonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case - Ultra Sonic Motor & Wireless Charging - 4 Modes w Smart Timer – Satin Rose Gold
While most electric toothbrush models are pretty bare-bones when it comes to design, this lovely rose gold option looks beautiful sitting in your medicine cabinet and thus will be a joy to use each day.
40,000 VPM and ultra-fast wireless charging make this a tech lover’s dream, and the ADA approves of this kit with its eight replacement DuPont heads that promise to last you two and a half years. More than 5,000 reviews give it almost unanimous love, with one particularly happy buyer noting the brush is “very easy to use and I absolutely love the timer mode. It comes with replacement heads, a travel case, and a charging stand. For the price, this is a great buy!”
ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush with 8 Duponts Brush Heads, 5 Modes, 4 Hour Fast Charge for 30 Days Use
Battery-powered with 40000vpm, high vibration performance, you really get your bang err, buzz, for your buck with this under-$25 model. It comes with a whopping eight Dupont heads that will last you two full years, five modes (whitening, cleaning, sensitive, polishing, massage), and can last for 30 days after only 4 hours full charging.
If that’s not enough to talk you into the Atmoko, let the 4.7 out of 5 rating among more than 16,000 users convince you. As one reports:
“In the past, I’ve owned three other electric toothbrushes that were ridiculously expensive ($130-150) and did not live up to their claims. Eventually, they all died due to battery charging failure... I have to say that I’m impressed, right from the get-go. The battery came charged, the instructions for use clear, and we were off to the teeth-cleaning races right out of the box.”
BURST Electric Toothbrush with Charcoal Sonic Toothbrush Head
Burst claims to have one of the most powerful motors on the electric toothbrush market, and thousands of positive reviews agree. It has a 33,000 vpm rating and promises to reduce gum bleeding and remove 10x more plaque than a manual brush, plus super soft, charcoal coated, multi-length, PBT and interdental bristles that whiten your teeth as you brush. This is also the company that brought you the infamous corn-brushing test with coffee grounds and ears of the yellow stuff, so buy happy if that silly commercial brought you as much joy as it did us.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black HX9903/11
This toothbrush, with more than 5,600 ratings, calls itself the “best ever toothbrush for the most exceptional clean and complete care,” so what makes it so?
It has four modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+ and Gum Health. These work in three intensity levels, so you can scrub as deeply as you need on days when you’ve been downing iced coffee or sugar treats. Philips-Sonicare promises it will remove 100% more stains in just three days with proper use, and can improve gum health significantly in two weeks.
Users give it a great 93% overall approval rating, too, noting it helps with a cleaner feeling on the teeth, comes with a convenient travel case, and has a great battery life so long as you treat it with care.
Kids Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable, Soft Unicorn Tooth Brush
And now one for the kids! This adorable brush bearing the likeness of a funky unicorn is perfect for the kids who hate brushing, as witnessed by testimony of hundreds of parents who’ve purchased it.
“My 8 year old hates brushing her teeth and never did it for 2 minutes,” a top reviewer writes. “This has been amazing for us! She loves brushing her teeth now. This is soft on her teeth and gums but so effective because it does all the work for her. It vibrates when it’s time to move to a different part of the mouth and turns off after 2 minutes. And, the replacement heads are included!”
The smaller brush head is designed for kids aged 3 and up, and it’s waterproof so your little one can use it during bath or shower time to knock out two hygiene chores at once. Forgetful little ones (and their caretakers) will also be keen on the 60-day battery life after just one full charge.
RELATED: Check out our favorite places to shop for kids’ clothing.