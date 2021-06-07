If you’re someone invested in your oral healthcare (and you should be), then you’ve probably already looked into electric toothbrushes but maybe haven’t taken the plunge yet. The American Dental Association approves manual and electric brushes so long as they effectively remove plaque, but there are some benefits to adding a little power to your routine.

According to Healthline, the bristles of an electric toothbrush “vibrate or rotate to help you remove plaque buildup from your teeth and gums, “ which means “the vibration allows for more micro-movements every time you move your toothbrush across your teeth.” This is great fo the average user who likes a cleaner mouth feel, but it’s also highly useful for someone with limited mobility for whom the two minutes of suggested scrub time is less feasible.

Depending on which model you choose, you may also find electric brushes have built-in timers to help you monitor your use, produce less waste thanks to only replacing the head, and even make brushing more fun so that you find yourself more likely to follow effective brushing practices–this is especially great for kids!

FAQ about electric toothbrushes:

Are electric toothbrushes really better for you?

According to the American Dental Association, “it’s not the brush, it’s the brusher.” What this means is that you can potentially get just as good a brushing from a standard model, but most folks aren’t putting the right technique and effort into their daily routines to make that true. Enter the electric toothbrush: You get rotations, vibrations, and all the bells and whistles you need to step up your game and potentially even make brushing your teeth fun, therefore ensuring you follow a healthier hygiene routine–this rings especially true for kids!

What should I consider when choosing an electric toothbrush?

That will depend on several variables.

Size is a big issue, as you’ll need a brush that fits neatly into your mouth without being too big or small, preferably round or one with dimensions around .5 x 1 inch for maximum reach into those pesky dark corners of the mouth.

Bristle stiffness is also important, and the ADA advises you choose softer bristles to prevent damage to the enamel and gums. Those stiff bristles might feel like they’re getting your teeth squeaky clean, but taking off your enamel will only hurt you in the long run.

Budget is also an issue, and generally the better it’s made, the more it costs. We’ve included some budget-friendly options here that get rave reviews from real-world buyers, but many dentists say the $50-and-above range has the most effective options when choosing your brush.

Keeping these things in mind, we looked over the options at Amazon to see which models real customers were buying and loving the most. The following options have routinely out-sold the competition, and the reviews left in their wake speak for themselves. Whether you’re ready to commit to a big-ticket brush investment or you just want to try an effective but cheap model out, you’ll find something here to tickle your palate.

