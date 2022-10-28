We're knee-keep in testing and reviewing the perfect gifts for your mom this season, so we thought we'd start you off with this thorough and growing list. If you don't spot something for Mom here, check back in the coming weeks as we continue to adding to our favorite must-haves that will bump you up to the "favorite kid" position this Christmas!

Personalized Entwined Disc Necklace Merci Maman Personalized Entwined Disc Necklace You may have heard of Merci Maman after one of their most famous fans, Catherine, Princess of Whales, was seen wearing the gorgeous Duchess Necklace, a gift from her sister Pippa. However, your budget for Mom's Christmas present doesn't have to be royalty-sized thanks to the jewelry maker's slough of gorgeous offerings that are ready to be hand-engraved within a day of ordering and shipped out quickly to make it in time for the holidays. Wishlist was lucky enough to try out one of Merci Maman's pieces, the necklace you see above, and it has since become a mainstay piece in this wearer's collection. While you can get up to 25 characters, I stuck with the single letter "A" and am incredibly impressed with the hand-chiseled look to it – there's so much more charm to the slight imperfection of the engraving versus the look of a mass-produced stamp, and the 18k gold plating and rope detailing make these piece something special I'll wear for many, many years to come. On top of the quality and charm of the piece, it comes with a special gift box and bag so it's ready to go under the tree the second you open the package. A hand-signed card informed me of my engraver's name and location in London, which only adds to the overall special feeling. Make sure to browse some of Merci Maman's other popular offerings as well, from the best-selling Personalized Gemstone Necklace at $179 to the Personalized Flat Bangle, starting at just $49. Merci Maman $119 Buy Now

The Entrepreneur Vanity Case Steamline Luggage The Entrepreneur Vanity Case Moms who love to travel will be absolutely bowled over by the extraordinary beauty and rock-solid make of this Steamline Luggage vanity case. The company sent one over so we could examine the goods in person and wow – this bag is truly impressive. Inspired by vintage styling you'd see in an old-fashioned movie from when folks got dressed to the nines for travel, the design is leagues above the competition with the beautiful gold-tone metal details, sumptuous color combination choices, and protective structuring that keeps your valuables safe and sound. The outer faux leather covering is soft to the touch and sewn together with expert mastery for longevity. Inside, the specific print on this "Lip Print" option is charming as can be: Red and pink gradient cartoon lips adorn the soft, neutral lining, and an inner net offers a spot for smaller loose objects to gather. While it seems a small detail, the inside badge is one of the case's most notable details thanks to its size, distinctive diamond shape, and air of old-world glamour that proves its authenticity and – like the necklace above – makes the gift feel intentional, thoughtful, and special enough to cherish for a lifetime. Steamline Luggage $295 Buy Now

Sand Song Cardigan Seasalt Cornwall Sand Song Cardigan I was introduced to Seasalt Cornwall recently and found the folks behind the name to be bright, cheery, and ready to help at a moment's notice. The brand's selection of everything from rain accessories to knitwear is inspired by the landscape, culture, and maritime heritage of its namesake county, including cozy knits like the Sand Song Cardigan. Made from a nylon, cotton, and Merino Wool (extra-fine) blend, this cardigan is as soft as it is stylish. The crew neck and button-front lend a timeless appeal, and customers love the way it fits and how the length is "just right." Sustainability is also at the forefront of Seasalt Cornwall's concerns, and you can read more about how this garment was made thanks to the website's breakdown of the brand's four-pillar strategy. Seasalt Cornwall $115 Buy Now

Under the Mistletoe - Spiced Apple & Red Berries Candle Glasshouse Fragrances Under the Mistletoe - Spiced Apple & Red Berries Candle Candles are an eternally great choice for gifting, but Glasshouse takes that concept 10 steps further with their richly scented, gorgeously packaged, and all-around top-tier luxury soy candles. The company sent three of their delicious holiday scents over so we could ensure we were recommending you something you'll love and yeah, you could definitely say she'll love these. The boxes they arrive in are already gift-worthy enough, with this particular scent arriving in a luscious, velvety flocked box that starts you off with a sensory experience before you've even given it a sniff. That soft touch is quickly usurped in extravagance by the potent berry and apple scent that packs a serious punch even before you've removed the jar, and the powerful yet elegantly delicate cinnamon notes hit you at the perfect time. All of this exists inside a metallic red jar that will long outlast the soy-based wax inside to hopefully go on to become a beloved piece of Christmas decor year after year for your family. If you have the budget and want to spoil Mom more, add on the equally impressive and even sweeter Naughty & Nice - Handful of Candy Canes and more traditional, cedar-based White Christmas candles. There's also the perfect Christmas Trio if you prefer a pre-curated selection for gifting. Buy Now

Houndstooth Chain Bag White House Black Market Houndstooth Chain Bag Now for another product that I've been carefully testing out in the real world for Wishlist readers... Moms who love a sophisticated bag will appreciate the classic shape and houndstooth pattern of this gorgeous White House Black Market pocketbook. It's reminiscent of much higher-end bags that can easily run you thousands, including a gold chain strap and delicate, subtly branded detailing at the latch – all for a very reasonable $120. The fabric is thick and sturdy, with leather lining under the flap and a satin-like material with pockets for easy organizing inside. Shape-wise, it has plenty of give for comfortable wear but holds its shape for a chic look. If you really want to impress her with a whole new look, tack on this cool sheer turtleneck in the matching houndstooth pattern so she can look put-together with two simple pieces. I've worn mine together twice now and received compliment after compliment on the stylish combo of the two. White House Black Market $120 Buy Now

Dualit Classic Kettle Dualit Classic Kettle It's hard to know how Dualit stays in business as once you buy a product they've created, you'll likely almost certainly never have to replace it! With most of their products hand-built in the UK since 1945, Dualit is a family-owned and operated business even now, more than six decades later. Their famous toasters became even more famous after being featured on the television show Friends in the 1990s, making them instantly synonymous with the celebrity chef and "food porn" culture of the era. But true to Britain's tea-focused tradition, their kettles are just as sturdy, beautifully constructed, and long-lasting, which we think makes them ideal for gifting the mother who loves hot tea any time of day. Some perks of the kettle: –an no-drip spout for perfect pours every time –Whisper Boil technology makes for super-quick, quiet boiling –a 360-degree swivel base allows for use from any angle –an auto-shutoff feature ensures you never have to worry about leaving it on too long –this specific model is intended for use in the US and Canada, so you don't have to worry about plug adapters

Dualit $169.95 Buy Now

2-Pack Crossword Gift Set Happy Socks 2-Pack Crossword Gift Set ​If your mom has ever spent hours on Sunday morning lingering over the New York Times crossword, she'll absolutely adore these fun, quirky socks celebrating that interest from Happy Socks. Thanks to a reinforced heel and toe plus a 86% Cotton, 12% Polyamide, and 2% Elastane construction, she'll be able to cozy up in these cuties for years to come while she combs over rows of clues and thinks of you each time she wiggles her toes. Happy Socks $36 Buy Now